How many wild-card teams have won the Super Bowl in NFL history?

For some in the NFL playoffs, the road to the Super Bowl begins -- and likely remains -- on the road.

The six wild cards in the 14-team field will visit division winners on Wild Card Weekend to kick off the postseason. The AFC's wild-card teams are the No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers, No. 6 Pittsburgh Steelers and No. 7 Denver Broncos, while the No. 5 Minnesota Vikings, No. 6 Washington Commanders and No. 7 Green Bay Packers earned the NFC wild-card berths.

As No. 7 seeds, the Broncos and Packers won't be able to host any playoff games. And because teams are reseeded in the NFL playoffs, the No. 5 and No. 6 seeds would need multiple upsets across the bracket for a chance at a home game.

So, just how many teams have been able to go from wild card to Super Bowl champion? Here's what to know:

When were wild cards added to the NFL playoffs?

The wild-card format was first introduced in 1980, when one more team from each conference could qualify for the playoffs in addition to six total division champions. Two more wild-card teams were added in 1978 and then again in 1990, bringing the playoff field to 12 teams.

The NFL realigned to eight four-team divisions when the league expanded to 32 teams in 2002. The playoff field remained at 12 teams, though, with a total of four wild cards.

In 2020, the NFL added a third wild-card spot to each conference, awarding a first-round bye to only the No. 1 seeds.

Has a wild-card team ever made, won the Super Bowl?

There have been 11 wild-card teams to play in the Super Bowl, and more than half were crowned champions.

Who's the last NFL wild-card team to make, win the Super Bowl?

The 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers stand as the most recent wild-card team to both make and win the Super Bowl. Tom Brady and Co. entered the playoffs as the No. 5 seed following an 11-5 regular season.

Tampa Bay defeated No. 4 Washington, No. 2 New Orleans and No. 1 Green Bay en route to Super Bowl 55, where the Bucs crushed the NFL-best Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Bucs were the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl at their home stadium.

How many NFL wild-card teams have won the Super Bowl?

Tampa Bay became the seventh wild-card team to win the Super Bowl. The first team to achieve the feat was the 1980 Oakland Raiders, who took down the Philadelphia Eagles 27-10 in Super Bowl 15 as a No. 4 seed.

Here’s a full look at the seven wild-card teams to win it all:

1980 Oakland Raiders, No. 4 seed: 27-10 over Eagles in Super Bowl 15

1997 Denver Broncos, No. 4 seed: 31-24 over Packers in Super Bowl 32

2000 Baltimore Ravens, No. 4 seed: 34-7 over Giants in Super Bowl 35

2005 Pittsburgh Steelers, No. 6 seed: 21-10 over Seahawks in Super Bowl 40

2007 New York Giants, No. 5 seed: 17-14 over Patriots in Super Bowl 43

2010 Green Bay Packers, No. 6 seed: 31-25 over Steelers in Super Bowl 45

2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, No. 5 seed: 31-9 over Chiefs in Super Bowl 55

How many NFL wild-card teams have made the Super Bowl?

In addition to the seven winners, four other wild-card teams have reached the Super Bowl and lost.

The 1975 Dallas Cowboys were the first wild-card team to reach the Super Bowl. As a No. 4 seed, Dallas won two playoff games before losing 21-17 to Pittsburgh in Super Bowl 10.

Here are the four wild-card teams that fell short in the Big Game:

1975 Dallas Cowboys, No. 4 seed: 21-17 to Steelers in Super Bowl 10

1985 New England Patriots, No. 5 seed: 46-10 to Bears in Super Bowl 20

1992 Buffalo Bills, No. 4 seed: 52-17 to Cowboys in Super Bowl 27

1999 Tennessee Titans, No. 4 seed: 23-16 to Rams in Super Bowl 34

