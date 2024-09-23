NFL

Who is playing in NFL Week 4? Here's the full schedule

Bills-Ravens, Lions-Seahawks and Vikings-Packers highlight the upcoming slate

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three weeks of the 2024 NFL season are almost in the books, and the next few weeks could prove decisive regarding the directions teams will take.

Some will look to improve a few games above .500, while others will hope to avoid falling further, and Week 4 starts off with a pivotal matchup.

The Dallas Cowboys will be at the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football with both sides at 1-2, the former feeling more disappointed with their start than the latter.

The early window on Sunday will feature eight games, chief among them being the Minnesota Vikings at the Green Bay Packers, the Philadelphia Eagles at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints at the Atlanta Falcons.

Just four games form the late window, with the Kansas City Chiefs heading to Los Angeles to face the Chargers, while the New England Patriots will be at the San Francisco 49ers.

Sunday Night Football will feature a colossal AFC showdown as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will be at Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore, especially, will attempt to steer clear from a 1-3 start.

Monday Night Football will have a doubleheader, with the Seattle Seahawks at the Detroit Lions being an intriguing NFC clash. Seattle, specifically, will puts it 3-0 record on the line against its toughest opponent yet.

Here's a look at the full Week 4 schedule:

