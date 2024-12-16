NFL

Who is playing in NFL's Week 16? Here's the full schedule

Eagles-Commanders, Texans-Chiefs and Broncos-Chargers highlight the upcoming slate

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Just three weeks remain in the 2024 NFL regular season.

Week 16 has an unorthodox setup given it's a week before Christmas, with two games occurring on Saturday.

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

But first, Thursday Night Football kicks things off with an important AFC West clash when the Denver Broncos visit the Los Angeles Chargers.

Both Saturday games are pivotal AFC showdowns, with the Houston Texans at the Kansas City Chiefs up first before the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the rival Baltimore Ravens.

Eight games then form the early window Sunday, chief among them being the Philadelphia Eagles at the Washington Commanders for a key NFC East clash. The three late window games are headlined with the Minnesota Vikings at the Seattle Seahawks.

Sunday Night Football will have Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys, the former pushing for the NFC South title.

Monday Night Football will conclude the week with the New Orleans Saints at the Green Bay Packers.

NFL

NFL

NFL power rankings: Where league stands after Week 15 action

Philadelphia

‘All of us Jasons': Jason Kelce impersonators gather for look-a-like contest

Here's the full slate:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

NFL
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us