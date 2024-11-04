NFL

Who is playing in NFL Week 10? Here's the full schedule

Eagles-Cowboys, Bengals-Ravens and Lions-Texans highlight the upcoming slate

By Sanjesh Singh

And just like that, it's about to be Week 10.

The 2024 NFL season will continue with four teams off on their bye week: the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks.

Up first on Thursday Night Football is a colossal AFC North battle between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

International football will return early Sunday morning with the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers battling at the Allianz Arena in Germany. Carolina is classified as the home team.

Seven games form the usual early window, with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Washington Commanders and the San Francisco 49ers at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers standing out.

Only three games shape the late window, with the NFC East battle between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys in Texas setting up to be crucial, especially for the latter.

Sunday Night Football will feature Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions at C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans in an intriguing NFC vs. AFC clash.

Monday Night Football will head to Southern California as the Miami Dolphins will visit the Los Angeles Rams. The former is hoping to stay alive in a packed AFC by avoiding a 2-7 record, while the Rams have won three straight.

Here's a look at the full slate:

