NFL Week 1 Sunday winners and losers: Sam Darnold and Josh Allen shine, Bryce Young falls

The NFL season is off and running.

After a pair of exciting games on Thursday and Friday to kick off the season, the rest of the league got things going on the first football Sunday of 2024.

The early games delivered some thrilling action, with six of eight contests decided by one score.

Here are the winners and losers from the 1 p.m. ET window of games:

Loser: Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots couldn't seem to do anything right in 2023. In Week 1 of 2024, the script was flipped.

Led by new head coach Jerod Mayo, the Patriots went on the road to Cincinnati and upset Joe Burrow's Bengals 16-10. New England's defense was the story, holding the Bengals to just 224 total yards and forcing two turnovers.

While it's only one game, Belichick will certainly be criticized after seeing his former team perform so well without him. The roster is largely unchanged from last season aside from a change at quarterback to Jacoby Brissett. The veteran went 15 of 24 for 121 yards in Sunday's victory, while most importantly taking care of the ball.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1832870447274242391

Winner: Sam Darnold believers

In his return to MetLife Stadium, the former New York Jets first-round pick dismantled the New York Giants.

Darnold led the Minnesota Vikings to an easy 28-6 win, completing 19 of 24 passes for 208 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

It's been a rough career so far for the 27-year-old quarterback, who has bounced around to four teams since being drafted in 2018. But now in the best situation of his career with head coach Kevin O'Connell and star receiver Justin Jefferson, perhaps 2024 will be the year he puts it all together.

Loser: Bryce Young

The second year of the Bryce Young era looked a lot like the first on Sunday.

Last year's No. 1 overall picked struggled mightily in Week 1, going 13 of 30 for 161 yards and two interceptions in a blowout 47-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Carolina Panthers entered the 2024 season with some renewed hope that a revamped coaching staff and offensive line could help Young turn things around. So far, albeit in a one-game sample size, it doesn't appear like anything has changed.

Winner: The NFL's dynamic kickoff

The NFL completely changed the way it does kickoffs in 2024, and the results are already noticeable.

Cardinals running back DeeJay Dallas returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the second half of Sunday's loss against the Bills. While one touchdown isn't crazy, there were only four kick return touchdowns in all 18 weeks last season.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1832865028808339666

Winner: Simone Biles

The gymnastics GOAT stays winning.

Fresh off a busy Paris Olympics with three gold medals for Biles, her husband had an exciting debut for the Chicago Bears.

Jonathan Owens recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown in the third quarter of Chicago's XX-XX win/loss, the first score of the safety's career. Owens, who has now played for four teams since being undrafted in 2018, is off to a great start in the Windy City after spending last year with the rival Packers.

https://twitter.com/SNFonNBC/status/1832856886653370696

Loser: Falcons fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons played in Georgia on Sunday, but you wouldn't know it by watching the game.

Terrible Towels infiltrated Mercedes-Benz Stadium and took over the Falcons' home. The Pittsburgh fans helped will their team to a 18-10 win over the Falcons in a sloppy defensive battle.

New Falcons QB Kirk Cousins was rusty in his debut, finishing with just 155 passing yards and two interceptions. For the Steelers, Justin Fields filled in for the injured Russell Wilson. He took care of the ball and let his kicker and defense do the heavy lifting as the Steelers secured the opening day victory.