Who is playing in NFL's Week 2? Here is the full schedule

If Week 1 wasn't frantic enough, Week 2 could add even more drama early on.

Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season will begin with a major AFC East clash on Thursday Night Football as the Buffalo Bills will travel to face the Miami Dolphins.

The early window on Sunday is stacked with 10 games. Among them are the San Francisco 49ers at the Minnesota Vikings, as Sam Darnold looks to follow up with another impressive outing against his former team.

Elsewhere, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will return to Detroit to take on the Lions in a rematch from the 2023 playoffs. The Green Bay Packers, who will likely be without Jordan Love, will host Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts.

In the late window, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will hope to put behind a dismal Week 1 outing, but they'll have to do so at the Kansas City Chiefs, where Patrick Mahomes and Co. await. The Denver Broncos will host the Pittsburgh Steelers, as Russell Wilson will need to get past an injury to be able to play his former team.

Sunday Night Football will feature No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears against C.J. Stroud and the Texans in Houston.

Monday Night Football will conclude the week with Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons on the road facing Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here's the full schedule: