NFL trade deadline winners, losers: Cowboys, Lions make list

The 2024 NFL trade deadline is in the books.

Teams had their last chance to either sell players if they were underperforming or recruit talent to help respective playoff pushes.

Out in the NFC, the Detroit Lions added a star pass rusher to bolster their odds while the Dallas Cowboys made a deal that likely didn't move the needle enough.

AFC teams mostly made their deals ahead of Tuesday's deadline, though three hopeful AFC North contenders got involved.

Let's analyze the 2024 deadline with winners and losers:

WINNER: Lions replace Aidan Hutchinson

After Detroit lost Aidan Hutchinson for a significant period -- there's some hope he could return if it makes a deep playoff run -- Dan Campbell got a star reinforcement in the form of Za'Darius Smith.

Smith was one of the best rushers available with the Cleveland Browns struggling and appearing unlikely to make a playoff run of their own.

The 32-year-old is on an expiring contract and has five sacks to his name. Detroit sent a 2025 fifth rounder and 2026 sixth rounder to get Smith, along with receiving a 2026 seventh rounder. For a team hoping to take the next step this season and reach the Super Bowl, it's a low-risk, high-reward deal.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

LOSER: Cowboys don't move the needle

The Cowboys are 3-5 and could see their season spiral further after Dak Prescott's injury, which could put him on injured reserve for a few weeks.

They needed extra offensive skill players and defensive talent, but only ended up acquiring wideout Jonathan Mingo. A 2023 second-round pick by the Carolina Panthers, Mingo had just 43 catches on 85 targets for 418 yards and no touchdowns in 15 games as a rookie.

As a sophomore, his production is just 12 catches on 26 targets for 121 yards and no touchdowns across nine games. Dallas made a move, but it's for a receiver that hasn't shown much upside and didn't appear as coveted, especially with Diontae Johnson on the same team who drew rumors of leaving.

WINNER: AFC North contenders get involved

With the Browns seemingly out of the picture, the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals are all expected to remain in contention in the AFC.

All three made moves Tuesday, with the Bengals going first after adding running back Khalil Herbert from the Chicago Bears for a 2025 seventh rounder.

Pittsburgh made two moves, finally adding a wide receiver in Mike Williams from the New York Jets (2025 fifth rounder to N.Y.) while edge rusher Preston Smith came from the Steelers (2025 seventh rounder).

Baltimore then added a corner, landing Tre'Davious White and a 2027 seventh rounder from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2026 seventh rounder.

LOSER: New Orleans Saints lose star

A promising 2-0 start quickly backfired, as the Saints lost seven in a row and fired head coach Dennis Allen.

But the woes for New Orleans goes beyond the on-field product. The Saints' salary cap situation is far from ideal and they'll likely suffer more as they lose key personnel.

That started with cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who went to the Washington Commanders along with a 2025 fifth rounder. Washington sent New Orleans three picks: a 2025 third, fourth and sixth rounder.

Losing stars for a collection of draft picks may be a theme for New Orleans moving forward.

WINNER: 49ers stay active

The San Francisco 49ers tend to make at least one deal before the deadline in the Kyle Shanahan era, and that included a buzzer-beating deal Tuesday. San Francisco added defensive tackle Khalil Davis from the Houston Texans for a 2026 seventh-rounder, giving Kris Kocurek a player who is familiar with the system having worked with former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

Davis may not move the needle on paper like Chase Young's addition did last year, though it freshens up the middle of a defensive line that lost Javon Hargrave for the season.

Perhaps there may have been a missed opportunity on adding a wideout in the aftermath of Brandon Aiyuk's ACL tear, though Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings are still available, while rookies Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing have shown promise with extra touches.