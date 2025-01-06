Every NFL team's home and away opponents for 2025 regular season

Two hundred seventy-two games are in the books, and 272 more have been decided for next season.
The conclusion of the 2024 NFL regular season set playoff seeding in stone. Because of the NFL’s schedule construction, the 2024 results also shaped the layout of the 2025 campaign.
Each team’s annual 17-game slate includes six games against divisional foes, six against non-division teams from the same conference and five against teams from the other conference. Three of those games (two intraconference and one interconference) are determined based on divisional standings from the prior season, pinning teams that placed in the same spot of their respective divisions against one another.
Now that this season’s standings are finalized, every team knows who it will play in those three contests for 2025, along with the other 14 matchups that were already determined ahead of time.
The inclusion of a 17th regular season game for each team starting in 2021 added an uneven element to the schedule. The NFL’s rotation will give AFC teams nine home games and eight road games in 2025, while NFC teams will have eight home games and nine road games.
Though dates and times will not be announced until the spring, there is already plenty to look forward to across the 2025 regular season schedule.
Here is a look at the full home and away schedule for all 32 teams next season.
Arizona Cardinals
Home: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Falcons, Panthers, Jaguars, Titans, Packers
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Away: Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, Saints, Buccaneers, Texans, Colts, Cowboys, Bengals
Atlanta Falcons
Home: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Rams, Seahawks, Bills, Dolphins, Commanders
Away: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Cardinals, 49ers, Patriots, Jets, Vikings, Colts
Baltimore Ravens
Home: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Patriots, Jets, Bears, Lions, Texans, Rams
Away: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Bills, Dolphins, Packers, Vikings, Chiefs
Buffalo Bills
Home: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Saints, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Eagles
Away: Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Browns, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers, Texans
Carolina Panthers
Home: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Rams, Seahawks, Bills, Dolphins, Cowboys
Away: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Cardinals, 49ers, Patriots, Jets, Packers, Jaguars
Chicago Bears
Home: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Cowboys, Giants, Browns, Steelers, Saints
Away: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Eagles, Commanders, Ravens, Bengals, 49ers, Raiders
Cincinnati Bengals
Home: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Patriots, Jets, Bears, Lions, Jaguars, Cardinals
Away: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Bills, Dolphins, Packers, Vikings, Broncos
Cleveland Browns
Home: Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Bills, Dolphins, Packers, Vikings, Titans, 49ers
Away: Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Patriots, Jets, Bears, Lions, Raiders
Dallas Cowboys
Home: Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Packers, Vikings, Chiefs, Chargers, Cardinals
Away: Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Bears, Lions, Broncos, Raiders, Panthers, Jets
Denver Broncos
Home: Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Jaguars, Titans, Cowboys, Giants, Bengals, Packers
Away: Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Texans, Colts, Eagles, Commanders, Jets
Detroit Lions
Home: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Cowboys, Giants, Browns, Steelers, Buccaneers
Away: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Eagles, Commanders, Ravens, Bengals, Rams, Chiefs
Green Bay Packers
Home: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Eagles, Commanders, Ravens, Bengals, Panthers
Away: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Cowboys, Giants, Browns, Steelers, Cardinals, Broncos
Houston Texans
Home: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Broncos, Raiders, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Buccaneers
Away: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks, Ravens
Indianapolis Colts
Home: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Broncos, Raiders, Cardinals, 49ers, Dolphins, Falcons
Away: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks, Steelers
Jacksonville Jaguars
Home: Texans, Colts, Titans, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks, Jets, Panthers
Away: Texans, Colts, Titans, Broncos, Raiders, Cardinals, 49ers, Bengals
Kansas City Chiefs
Home: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Texans, Colts, Eagles, Commanders, Ravens, Lions
Away: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Jaguars, Titans, Cowboys, Giants, Bills
Las Vegas Raiders
Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Jaguars, Titans, Cowboys, Giants, Browns, Bears
Away: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Texans, Colts, Eagles, Commanders, Patriots
Los Angeles Chargers
Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Texans, Colts, Eagles, Commanders, Steelers, Vikings
Away: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Jaguars, Titans, Cowboys, Giants, Dolphins
Los Angeles Rams
Home: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Saints, Buccaneers, Texans, Colts, Lions
Away: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Falcons, Panthers, Jaguars, Titans, Eagles, Ravens
Miami Dolphins
Home: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Saints, Buccaneers, Chargers, Commanders
Away: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Browns, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers, Colts
Minnesota Vikings
Home: Bears, Lions, Packers, Eagles, Commanders, Ravens, Bengals, Falcons
Away: Bears, Lions, Packers, Cowboys, Giants, Browns, Steelers, Seahawks, Chargers
New England Patriots
Home: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Browns, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers, Raiders, Giants
Away: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Ravens, Bengals, Saints, Buccaneers, Titans
New Orleans Saints
Home: Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Cardinals, 49ers, Patriots, Jets, Giants
Away: Falcons, Panthers, Buccaneers, Rams, Seahawks, Bills, Dolphins, Bears, Titans
New York Giants
Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, Packers, Vikings, Chiefs, Chargers, 49ers
Away: Cowboys, Eagles, Commanders, Bears, Lions, Broncos, Raiders, Saints, Patriots
New York Jets
Home: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Browns, Steelers, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Cowboys
Away: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots, Ravens, Bengals, Saints, Buccaneers, Jaguars
Philadelphia Eagles
Home: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Bears, Lions, Broncos, Raiders, Rams
Away: Cowboys, Giants, Commanders, Packers, Vikings, Chiefs, Chargers, Buccaneers, Bills
Pittsburgh Steelers
Home: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Bills, Dolphins, Packers, Vikings, Colts, Seahawks
Away: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Patriots, Jets, Bears, Lions, Chargers
San Francisco 49ers
Home: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Falcons, Panthers, Jaguars, Titans, Bears
Away: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Saints, Buccaneers, Texans, Colts, Giants, Browns
Seattle Seahawks
Home: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Saints, Buccaneers, Texans, Colts, Vikings
Away: Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Falcons, Panthers, Jaguars, Titans, Commanders, Steelers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Home: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Cardinals, 49ers, Patriots, Jets, Eagles
Away: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Rams, Seahawks, Bills, Dolphins, Lions, Texans
Tennessee Titans
Home: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks, Patriots, Saints
Away: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Broncos, Raiders, Cardinals, 49ers, Browns
Washington Commanders
Home: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Bears, Lions, Broncos, Raiders, Seahawks
Away: Cowboys, Giants, Eagles, Packers, Vikings, Chiefs, Chargers, Falcons, Dolphins