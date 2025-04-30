How much do NFL coordinators make? What to know for 2025 season

When NFL players and head coaches get fined, $100,000 may not seem like that much.

But it's much different for other positions, such as a team coordinator. The most popular ones are offensive, defensive and special team coordinators.

Most recently, Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was fined $100,000 after his son, Jax, prank called Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 draft.

Fortunately for Ulbrich's sake, the fine is a tad easier to swallow given his time and experience in the league. However, that doesn't mean his salary won't take a dent.

So, how much do NFL coordinators make? Here's what to know for the 2025 season:

How much do NFL coordinators make?

Entering the 2025 season, the top 10 offensive and defensive coordinators all earn at least $1 million or more, according to Front Office Sports with estimated data from ProFootballNetwork and NFL.com.

On the defensive side, at least six more coaches beyond the top 10 earn a salary of $1 million.

The first NFL assistant to eclipse the $1 million mark was Marvin Lewis with Washington in 2002.

Who is the highest-paid NFL offensive coordinator?

Pete Carroll assembled an expensive staff upon returning to the NFL via the Las Vegas Raiders. Chip Kelly's $6 million salary currently is the highest among offensive coordinators, double the two names next on the list: Baltimore Ravens' Todd Monken and New York Giants' Mike Kafka at $3 million each.

Who is the highest-paid NFL defensive coordinator?

Defense wins championships. The reigning Super Bowl winners are the perfect example, as Philadelphia Eagles' Vic Fangio currently is the highest-paid defensive coordinator at $4.5 million. Second is Mike Zimmer of the Dallas Cowboys at $4 million, with Kansas City Chiefs' Steve Spagnuolo third at $3.5 million.

What is Jeff Ulbrich's salary?

After joining Raheem Morris' staff in Atlanta this past season, Ulbrich's salary is $1.6 million, according to Front Office Sports.

