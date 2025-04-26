Who is Kobee Minor? Meet the 2025 Mr. Irrelevant selected by the Patriots

Who is this year's Mr. Irrelevant?

With the No. 257 and final pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected cornerback Kobee Minor.

Not many players taken last in the draft pan out, with two since the mid-2000s standing above the crop. The Kansas City Chiefs extracted plenty of long-term value out of kicker Ryan Succop, the 2009 Mr. Irrelevant.

Most notably in 2022, the San Francisco 49ers picked quarterback Brock Purdy, who stepped in during an injury crisis and became QB1 after leading the team to an NFC Championship appearance and a Super Bowl runner-up finish.

The Los Angeles Rams then added defensive end Desjuan Johnson in 2023 before the New York Jets took safety Jaylen Key, who is now with the Cincinnati Bengals, in 2024.

So, who is Minor and what can the Patriots expect? Here's what to know about the 2025 Mr. Irrelevant:

Who is the 2025 Mr. Irrelevant pick?

The Patriots took Kobee Minor at No. 257 overall in 2025 to make him the latest Mr. Irrelevant.

Where is Kobee Minor from?

Minor is a native of Dallas, Texas.

What position does Kobee Minor play?

Minor is a cornerback.

What high school did Kobee Minor attend?

Minor attended Lake Dallas High.

What college is Kobee Minor from?

Minor played four years of college ball. His first two years came with Texas Tech before he moved to Indiana as a junior. His senior year was spent with Memphis, where he was the most productive.

What is Kobee Minor's height and weight?

Minor is listed as 6-foot and 190 pounds.

Kobee Minor 2024 college stats

With Memphis in 2024, Minor recorded 37 total tackles (28 solo), six passes defended, two sacks and two forced fumbles. He did not have an interception across his first four years.

