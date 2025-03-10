NFL

Josh Allen signs record-breaking contract with Buffalo Bills: Report

The star quarterback received a large raise following his MVP season.

By Mike Gavin

Josh Allen is getting a record-breaking raise.

The 2024 NFL MVP reportedly agreed to a six-year, $330 million contract with the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The quarterback's new deal, which goes through the 2030 season, includes $250 million guaranteed, topping the previous record for the league's largest guaranteed total of $230 million set by Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2022.

According to NBC Sports, the new-money average on the new deal will be more than $60 million per season, an increase from what would have been $43 million on his existing deal, which had four years and about $140 million remaining.

Allen threw for 3,731 passing yards and 28 touchdowns, while throwing just six interceptions, and ran for 531 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns during his firs-career MVP campaign last season. He guided the Bills to a 13-4 record in the regular season for the team's fifth consecutive AFC East title. They advanced to the AFC Championship game, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Allen, 28, became the first player in NFL history with at least 25 touchdown passes, 10 touchdown runs and fewer than 10 interceptions in a season.

The Bills rewarded him with one of the most lucrative contracts in NFL history, with his $250 million in guaranteed money topping the previous highs of Watson ($230 million), Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ($229.4 million) and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ($219 million).

