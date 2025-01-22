Jets hire Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as new head coach: Report

The New York Jets are bringing back a familiar face.

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who played cornerback for the Jets from 1994 to 2001, reportedly has been hired as the team's new head coach. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news Wednesday.

Glenn wasn't expected to be available this soon, but the Lions' loss in the divisional round last Saturday accelerated the hiring process. He was expected to interview with the New Orleans Saints in person later this week, but the Jets apparently did enough to get Glenn signed up before he even made the trip to Louisiana.

The 52-year-old Glenn has been with Detroit since 2021, serving as a key figure in its turnaround from 3-13-1 that first year to 15-2 this past season. The Lions' defense was seventh in scoring in 2024 despite injuries to key players Aidan Hutchinson, Alex Anzalone and Carlton Davis, among others.

For the Jets, hiring Glenn could feel like déjà vu. Their last head coaching hire in 2021, Robert Saleh, was also a first-time head coach after being the defensive coordinator of a dominant NFC team, the San Francisco 49ers. Saleh went 20-36 as Jets head coach before being fired just five games into the 2024 season.

Glenn's advantage could be his ties to the franchise and the city, which dates back three decades. The Jets drafted Glenn with the No. 12 pick in 1994 and he played eight seasons with Gang Green, making the Pro Bowl in 1997 and 1998 under head coach Bill Parcells.

The Jets are in a tricky position heading into next season after missing the playoffs for a 14th straight year. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 40, is still under contract but has been given no assurances of his future with the team after a rocky first two years. The team has some young talent in running back Breece Hall, receiver Garrett Wilson, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and cornerback Sauce Gardner, but that hasn't yet translated to wins.

Next up for the Jets is to hire a general manager, with the position vacant after Joe Douglas was fired in November. Glenn has a coaching staff to fill out, as well, before the Jets turn the page to free agency and the draft, with all eyes on their offensive coordinator hire and how that impacts Rodgers' future in New York.

Glenn is the third new head coach hired this offseason, joining Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots and his fellow former Lions assistant Ben Johnson of the Chicago Bears. That leaves four jobs still open: the Saints, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders.