Jayden Daniels vs. Lamar Jackson: How alike are the two NFL quarterbacks?

The best NFL game of Week 6 could very well transpire in Washington.

After all, it's a Washington derby that's been years in the making. The 3-2 Baltimore Ravens will look to cushion themselves above .500 when they welcome the hot 4-1 Washington Commanders into M&T Bank Stadium Sunday.

The primary intrigue for the game, as it usually is in NFL matchups, involves the two quarterbacks. Baltimore is led by two-time and reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson, who has been in fine form to start the 2024 campaign.

Washington is being commanded by its recent No. 2 overall pick. Jayden Daniels has taken the league by storm to start the year with his dual-threat ability. Unsurprisingly, Daniels has often been compared to Jackson due to their playstyles, though the former recently said he doesn't like them as he attempts to carve out his own path.

But are the two quarterbacks similar? Let's take a look:

Why are Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson being compared?

The Daniels-Jackson comparisons boil down to them being two lanky and mobile dual-threat quarterbacks who aesthetically maneuver in similar ways. Both have differing quarterbacking traits and mannerisms, but the more basic and easier-to-see aspects of the game will likely continue the comparisons.

Jayden Daniels vs. Lamar Jackson statistics

Another focal point to the comparisons lie in the statistics. Of course, statistics don't always tell the full story no matter what position the player is playing. But in this case, Daniels and Jackson have similar numbers through five games played apiece.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Jackson has completed 65.3% of his passes for 1,206 yards, nine touchdowns and one pick while rushing 53 times for 363 yards (6.8 per carry) and two scores.

Daniels' completion percentage is higher at 77%, while throwing for 1,135 yards, four touchdowns and two picks to go with 300 rushing yards on 57 attempts (5.3 average) and four scores.

Daniels' pocket awareness and ability is higher than Jackson's when the latter first entered the league in 2018, though the former is benefitting from a simpler passing system to get him acclimated smoother.

What has Lamar Jackson said about the comparisons?

As aforementioned, Daniels said he's not a fan of the comparisons. Jackson offered a similar sentiment.

"He's his own player," Jackson said ahead of the game. "He's his own man. At the end of the day, we're trying to make a name by ourself, not anyone else."

Has Dan Quinn noticed any comparisons?

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has been able to study Jackson's game since 2018, while he gets to see Daniels' growth firsthand. Does the veteran defensive-minded coach notice any comparisons between the two?

Yes, one.

"Both of these two are elite competitors at the highest level," Quinn said. "That shows on tape, the way they extend plays, the way they finish, the way they lead their group. Both have their unique ways but in this game there are fantastic competitors and there's the elite and these two guys are elite at it."

When is the Ravens-Commanders game?

The Week 6 clash between the Ravens and Commanders is set for Sunday, Oct. 13.