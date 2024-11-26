Parenting

Jason Kelce shares his thoughts about having another baby girl

“We’ll be able to watch them fight and tear each other apart and all the good stuff.”

By Rosie Colosi | TODAY

There's no denying it — burly NFL legend Jason Kelce is a total girl dad.

He and his activist wife Kylie Kelce — who are already raising daughters Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett — announced that they were adding a fourth baby girl to the family on Nov. 22 with this super cute Instagram reveal.

How does Jason feel about being completely outnumbered by women at home?

“There’s another girl, so the clothes are all going to be hand-me-downs or already bought," Jason told E! News on Nov. 24. "The crib is already situated. So we’re pretty set. Kylie’s definitely preparing more than I am, because she’s actually growing the human being.”

Whether going to Disney World or playing in the backyard, Jason seems to be having a ball with his kids.

“I love my kids so much,” he said. "I was telling somebody out there because they’re expecting their first — and they look at you. They smile at you. There’s just a way that kids have to warm your soul in a way that nothing else can.”

Of course adding a fourth child to the bunch will likely add more chaos, but Jason seemed to welcome the challenge.

“It’s been such a blessing to have three healthy, smart, wonderful children. And hopefully we’ll welcome a fourth into this world, and we’ll be able to watch them fight and tear each other apart and all the good stuff,” he said.

As for his own role in the next few months, Jason admitted, “I got it pretty easy, I’m not gonna lie.”

Interesting choice of words, given that Kylie just announced that she's expecting more than just a baby ... she's giving birth to a podcast too! The new show premieres on Dec. 5 and it happens to be called "Not Gonna Lie." 

