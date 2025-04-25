Jalen Hurts dodges question about Eagles' White House visit

Jalen Hurts dodged a question about the Philadelphia Eagles' upcoming visit to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX victory.

The Super Bowl MVP was at a Time Magazine event celebrating his inclusion in the 2025 TIME100 list Thursday night when he was asked directly if he would be attending the Eagles' White House visit on Monday.

"Umm," Hurts replied. Several seconds of silence followed before the reporter said, "Got it, thank you," and Hurts walked away.

Will Jalen Hurts visit the White House next week? pic.twitter.com/a82rZwnK0a — TIME (@TIME) April 25, 2025

Last month, the Eagles “enthusiastically accepted” an invitation to the White House, an official confirmed with NBC Philadelphia.

That news came amid rumors that the Eagles were going to turn down an offer, which had not been offered at the time. A source told NBC Sports Philadelphia that was not the case, though, and that the Eagles planned to go to the White House if President Donald Trump invited them.

The team did not visit the White House after winning its first Super Bowl in franchise history in 2018. The White House rescinded the invitation the night before the scheduled June 2018 visit after what then-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called a “political stunt” by the Eagles. Instead of going to Washington, D.C., that day, the Eagles stayed in South Philadelphia and added an OTA practice.