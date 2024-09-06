NFL

How to watch 49ers vs. Jets in Week 1 of 2024 NFL season

Aaron Rodgers will return to the Bay as the 49ers look to start 1-0

By Sanjesh Singh

The first Monday Night Football game of 2024 is set to be colossal.

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers will host Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets as the latter quarterback returns to the Bay Area, where he played college football.

Rodgers has not played in an NFL game since Week 1 of the 2023 season, where he infamously tore his Achilles a few plays in on Monday Night Football.

Both teams have high expectations this season and will look to start on a positive note. Here's everything to know to catch the game:

When is the 49ers vs. Jets Week 1 game?

The 49ers and Jets will meet on Monday, Sept. 9.

What time is the 49ers vs. Jets Week 1 game?

Kickoff time from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara is set for 5:15 p.m. PT.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Jets Week 1 game

49ers-Jets will air on ESPN and ABC. Joe Buck (play-by-by), Troy Aikman (color) and Lisa Salters (sideline) are on the call.

How to live stream 49ers vs. Jets Week 1 game

Live stream: WatchESPN, NFL+

Mobile app: ESPN mobile app, NFL mobile app

