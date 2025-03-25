Giants, Russell Wilson agree to one-year deal worth up to $21 million: Report

The New York Giants have their projected QB1.

New York and quarterback Russell Wilson on Tuesday agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $21 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

ESPN Sources: The Giants and Super Bowl-winning QB Russell Wilson reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $21 million, including $10.5 million guaranteed. The 10-time Pro-Bowl selection had been in discussions with the Giants, Browns and Steelers, but is opting for… pic.twitter.com/ZjjOz0U7bl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2025

Wilson, a 10-time Pro Bowl recipient, will receive $10.5 million guaranteed with the deal.

New York is slated to pick No. 3 overall in next month's NFL draft, with a quarterback still being a possibility, Schefter added. Miami's (Fla.) Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders are the consensus two top prospects.

The 36-year-old Wilson is coming off his first and only season as a Pittsburgh Steeler, where he helped the team go 10-7 and book a wild card spot, eventually losing to the Baltimore Ravens.

Wilson threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five picks on a 63.7% completion percentage in the regular season, with wideout George Pickens being Pittsburgh's primary receiving weapon.

With New York opting for Wilson over Aaron Rodgers, the former Super Bowl winner with the Seattle Seahawks currently has Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy Jr. as his main offensive partners. Former Steeler Justin Fields also left for the New York Jets, so Pittsburgh has a QB1 vacancy.

The Giants on March 21 agreed to sign fellow veteran quarterback Jameis Winston on a two-year deal worth $8 million, with Tommy DeVito also on the roster.

Winston, 31 and the 2015 No. 1 overall pick, played in 12 games last season for Cleveland and started seven, throwing for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He spent the previous four seasons on the New Orleans Saints' depth chart.

