Thousands of people left the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl parade with lots of great memories, but one Birds fan left the parade with a very special souvenir that comes with a very unique responsibility.

Amy Rannabargar, a La Salle University graduate, shared with NBC10 that she found a retro-looking Eagles starter jacket hanging on a light post while at the Philadelphia Museum of Art when the parade was wrapping up.

"I thought, oh no, someone left their jacket," Rannabargar said.

Well, Rannabargar later found out the jacket was actually left there intentionally, and inside, there was a note that said:

"If found, do not return. This jacket belongs to you! I found this jacket on the night of the Super Bowl in 2018 and it only felt right to release back into the city when the Eagles won again. Enjoy the jacket. I hope you get the opportunity to release back into the world with another SB win soon. Go Birds."

"I went over and read the note and thought it was so cool," said Rannabargar.

Rannabargar added, "I’m a deadhead and we do this thing called miracle tickets where people leave stuff and so that immediately went through my head. I was like oh my God, this is kinda like an Eagles version of that."

After taking the jacket, Rannabargar shared that she posted about it on social media, and the story went viral.

"I posted on my Facebook page and then decided to post it on the Philadelphia Eagles fan page because I’m sure everyone would get a kick out of this and did not expect it to just spread the way that it did, but I love that the joy has spread like that," said Rannabargar.

It may have taken seven years for the last jacket owner to leave it for someone else, but Rannabargar said that she is pretty confident that she will have to give up the jacket in much less time.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

"Next Super Bowl, I want to pay it forward," said Rannabargar.

Rannabargar told NBC10 that the previous owner has not contacted her. However she shared that she will wear the jacket once or twice, but when the Eagles win their next Super Bowl, she will write her own note and continue this tradition.

"Now that I feel like people would be on the hunt for it so I’m like, I need to find a good hiding spot for it," Rannabargar said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.