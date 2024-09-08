Miami Dolphins

Dolphins star Tyreek Hill detained by police entering stadium but will play in Week 1

The team confirmed that several teammates saw the incident as they arrived on Sunday morning.

By Logan Reardon

Tyreek Hill
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tyreek Hill was detained by police entering Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday morning ahead of the Miami Dolphins' Week 1 game.

The NFL's leading wide receiver from last season has since been released and will be available for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team confirmed in a statement. The Dolphins said that several teammates saw the incident and stopped to support Hill.

ESPN's Adam Schefter shared a video of the incident, with Hill being handcuffed on the ground while surrounded by multiple officers.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported that Hill was cited for reckless driving. He then got into a verbal altercation with the police, according to Darlington, and the officer then chose to handcuff Hill.

Hill is available to play in the team's season opener, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET in Miami. The 30-year-old wide receiver is entering his third season with the Dolphins after signing a restructured contract with $65 million guaranteed last month.

