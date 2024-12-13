NFL world slams Campbell for refusing to play in 49ers-Rams

Friday morning was a rare day in the sports media world.

In an infrequent occurrence, pundits across different platforms shared the same opinion on a hot topic from Thursday night's 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams game. San Francisco linebacker De'Vondre Campbell is the talk of the town after refusing to play in the pivotal matchup.

Now, media members aren't holding back in their criticism of the situation.

Here's a roundup of some reaction:

"If it were me, he would've been cut before he left the locker room," ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said on "First Take." "He wouldn't have made it out of the locker room as a San Francisco 49er. I'll be honest with you: his career is in grave jeopardy. And it should be.

"You don't want a teammate like that. De'Vondre Campbell should be ashamed of himself. There is no excuse for what he did."

"I suggested De'Vondre Campbell is a double agent. I suggested De'Vondre Campbell is a traitor," Emmanuel Acho said on FS1's "The Facility." "The 49ers are a team historically an organization of toughness. Ronnie Lott, a historical great, he cut off his finger just so he could play in a game. My dear friend Marquise Goodwin, his wife had a stillbirth the day before [and] he plays in the game and catches a touchdown and prays up to the sky. Christian McCaffrey had to go to Germany just to try and get onto the field. Ricky Pearsall got shot and played six weeks later.

"Fred Warner had a broken ankle and he played the entirety of the season. Charvarius Ward lost a child and he played this season. George Kittle has ligaments being held together by a string. Dre Greenlaw tore his Achilles and played 10 months later. And all you got, De'Vondre Campbell, is a bruised ego. That's all you got? Players got shot. Players got broken bones. Players got torn ligaments. Players lost children. And all you got is a bruised ego. Double-agent. Traitor."

I had to sound off on De’Vondre Campbell. I said this on behalf of every Niners player and fan. I apologize for yelling. 🤬 pic.twitter.com/In9kUyfUfw — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 13, 2024

“What he has to remember is that he has no deposits into the San Francisco 49ers emotional bank account. Dre Greenlaw has all of those deposits," ESPN's Ryan Clark said on "Get Up." "If you remember when that man was running off the sideline and tore his Achilles, not only were the 49ers dejected, the first thing No. 15 of the Chiefs said was, 'Dre Greenlaw is down.'

"That’s the sort of man you were replacing. ... In my opinion, as a brotherhood, he should never play again. Why would you want him on your team?"

.@Realrclark25 did not mince words on 49ers LB De'Vondre Campbell refusing to play and leaving the game early vs. the Rams 😯 pic.twitter.com/24DDVf5Wjx — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 13, 2024

"There's no way that he walks back into this locker room. Ain't no way," James Jones said on "The Facility." " … To quit on your brothers and walk off the football field and you are 100 percent healthy and can play, and you watching your brothers get the ball ran down their throat at the position that you play at -- that they need help at -- and you're in your feelings because of some playing time that has nothing to do with Fred Warner. Nothing to do with Dre Greenlaw. Nothing to do with [Talanoa] Hufanga. Nothing to do with Brock Purdy.

"To quit on your team and not take that football field is some sucka, you know the rest."

“To quit on your brothers and be 100% healthy…This is some sucka stuff.”@89JonesNTAF is not happy with De’Vondre Campbell quitting on his team pic.twitter.com/QohS30aOgy — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) December 13, 2024

Even fans joined the conversation on social media, also sharing similar viewpoints.

De’Vondre Campbell was signed literally to be a placeholder for Dre Greenlaw



He knew his role. He knew he was going to get benched once Greenlaw returned.



So when Greenlaw can’t play late in the game, he refused to come in?



What a quitter. Cut him now. Goodbye — Sterling Bennett (@49ers_Access) December 13, 2024

I don’t think the 49ers should cut De’Vondre Campbell immediately. They should make him show up and face his teammates. Then fine him. Then cut his ass. — Brian Peacock (@BDPeacock) December 13, 2024

It doesn't happen often where sports pundits and fans share the same views on a topic, but the situation involving Campbell was one of those rarities.

