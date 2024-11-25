Where will Daniel Jones' next chapter take him?

With the New York Giants finally parting ways after handing the former No. 6 overall pick a $160 million deal, Jones will go through waivers before becoming a free agent to sign with any team.

ESPN reported no team is expected to claim Jones on waivers due to the millions he'd be owed, while the quarterback hopes to sign with a contender to be involved in bigger games.

The 27-year-old Duke product is far from a top prospect teams will rush to add, though he'd still help boost a team's depth chart on a one-year deal with his mobility and experience.

These five teams could make sense as the next home for the quarterback:

Minnesota Vikings

As Adam Schefter cited in the aforementioned report, Jones hopes to sign with a contender and the Vikings are expected to be among them.

Minnesota makes sense in the short term given that Sam Darnold, also 27, is in the middle of a breakout campaign but could be the team's weak link in a tougher postseason environment. If Darnold finds himself struggling, Jones could step in to possibly provide a spark.

Dallas Cowboys

While the Cowboys are 4-7 and on the outside looking in, they could use a short-term QB1 upgrade with Dak Prescott out for the season.

Jones is better than Cooper Rush and Trey Lance and also has deep familiarity with the NFC East. If the Cowboys were to pick him up, their next opponent is the lowly Giants on Thanksgiving.

Las Vegas Raiders

Similar to the Cowboys, the Raiders are also on the outside of the playoff bracket...way outside. At 2-9, their chances are extremely slim but they would make sense given Gardner Minshew is set to be sidelined for the rest of the season with a broken collarbone.

Aidan O'Connell and Desmond Ridder are the backups, but neither have provided enough optimism to suggest they're QB1 caliber. Jones could use his time in Sin City to increase his value heading into the offseason, whether that's for Las Vegas or elsewhere.

San Francisco 49ers

Back to contenders, the 49ers are unraveling in a season filled with injuries and substandard coaching. The issues have amplified with Brock Purdy's recent shoulder injury.

Should Purdy's injury be more serious, Jones checks the mobility box that the Iowa State product has showcased more of this season. Jones is also an upgrade over current backups Brandon Allen and Josh Dobbs, while working with Kyle Shanahan could unlock new levels to him.

Jones likely doesn't revive the 49ers' season, but he could help keep it afloat if Purdy's health is in question.

Miami Dolphins

Another hopeful contender with a precarious QB situation is Miami. The Dolphins rely on Tua Tagovailoa to be healthy, as seen in their improved form since his return from a concussion.

But because of Tagovailoa's injury history, Jones would provide a decent insurance option over Skylar Thompson and Tyler Huntley, who currently is on injured reserve.

Honorable mentions

Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens' season relies on the health of Lamar Jackson. He has proven to be reliable in that regard, though a better backup couldn't hurt as Jones would be an upgrade over Josh Johnson.