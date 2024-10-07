NFL

Cowboys-Steelers Sunday Night Football start time revealed after delay

The game was expected to start at 8:20 p.m. PT

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sunday Night Football between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers is on hold due to severe weather.

The game officially got underway at 9:45 p.m. PT as players took the field 20 minutes prior, a delay of an hour and 25 minutes.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The threat of severe thunderstorms near Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh delayed the start of the Week 5 showdown, which was set to begin at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Pittsburgh was just about to be introduced to the crowd before the delay was announced.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are hoping to get a winning streak going after taking down the New York Giants last time out on Thursday Night Football. While the offense hasn't been stellar, it has kept them in games where their defense has struggled mightily.

Justin Fields and the Steelers opened to a 3-0 start despite a wealth of offensive talent, but dropped its first game of the season last time out against the Indianapolis Colts, which saw veteran signal caller Joe Flacco step in.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

NFL
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us