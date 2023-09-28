Couple who dressed up as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for Halloween 2020 goes viral

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored romance may come as a surprise to some. But one couple seemingly predicted it years in advance.

Back in 2020, Instagram user "_makaylastephens_" dressed up as Taylor Swift for Halloween, while her husband went as, you guessed it, Travis Kelce.

Their costumes were documented in an Instagram post from Oct. 31, 2020, with the caption: "I don’t know any world in which Taylor Swift + Travis Kelce would be in the same room together, but apparently in this one they’re married? #HappyHalloween"

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Fast forward nearly three years, the post of the once-random costume pairing has gone viral and left social media dumbfounded.

"YOU are the real mastermind," read one comment made on the Instagram post Thursday.

"If i were you i'd never shut up about this," another Instagram user wrote.

"Powerball numbers please," commented another along with a laughing emoji.

They have to break out those costumes again this year, right?