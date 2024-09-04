Washington Commanders

Commanders suspend VP of content after comments about fans, players, Roger Goodell

“The language used in the video runs counter to our values at the Commanders organization," the Commanders said in a statement.

By NBC Washington Staff

The Washington Commanders suspended their vice president of content Wednesday after an undercover video published online showed him making comments about the intelligence of NFL fans, the personal backgrounds of NFL players and how he views NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

It does not appear Rael Enteen was aware he was being recorded.

The Commanders released a statement reading: “The language used in the video runs counter to our values at the Commanders organization. We have suspended the employee pending an internal investigation and will reserve further comment at this time.”

An outlet named O’Keefe Media Group published the video.

James O’Keefe is the CEO and creator. He was the founder of Project Veritas, which was a conservative activist group known for its use of undercover stings and other deceptive tactics in an effort to discredit mainstream media organizations and progressive groups.

O’Keefe responded to a request for comment on Tuesday. 

“I’m not discrediting him. I’m actually, um, crediting him, showing him saying things in his, um, own words. It’s his words and I’m publishing his words that, um, came out of his mouth and it’s on video,” he said. 

Washington Commanders
