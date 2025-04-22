49ers' Christian McCaffrey has ‘no restrictions' in 2025 offseason

SANTA CLARA — After a frustrating, injury-plagued 2024 NFL season, Christian McCaffrey is ready to move forward -- both healthy and happy.

The All-Pro ball carrier spoke to local Bay Area media Tuesday and shared an update on his physical health.

“I’m feeling great,” McCaffrey said. “It’s been such a smooth process, a lot of hard work. As soon as that injury happened in Buffalo, it was my goal to not miss a day of OTAs and be back and ready to go with nothing hindering me and that’s where I’m at.”

McCaffrey missed the first eight games of the 2024 season while recovering from bilateral Achilles tendonitis. Once healthy enough to play, it took a few games for him to get into “football shape” and up to speed.

In Week 13, when the 49ers traveled to Buffalo for a face-off in the snow with the Bills, McCaffrey finally looked like himself, carrying the ball seven times for 53 yards (7.6 yards per carry). But after only 12 offensive plays, the running back suffered a knee injury that would end his 2024 campaign.

Thankfully for McCaffrey, it didn’t take much of the offseason for the Stanford product to feel like himself again.

“It went by pretty quickly,” McCaffrey said. “I don’t remember the exact date [I felt 100-percent], but I got to a point pretty early in the offseason when I was training full-speed, ready to go.”

McCaffrey shared that being able to work out without needing to focus on rehabbing an injury has created a much more enjoyable offseason.

“It’s been great,” McCaffrey said. “Everything has been really smooth. I’m really pumped to be back here.”

McCaffrey shared that the nearly full complement of teammates that reported for the start of the offseason program has been positively energized with a much more positive mindset than after their heartbreaking Super Bowl loss a little more than a year ago.

While at the NFL Combine, general manager John Lynch shared that the team will be judicious with allowing McCaffrey to participate on the field during the offseason ramp-up, but the running back appears to have his mind set to participate at will.

“Correct, no restrictions right now,” McCaffrey said.