Chiefs defeat Texans, here's when they'll play in the AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs are two wins away from making NFL history.

On a quest to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls, the Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans 23-14 in a divisional round matchup on Saturday.

They advanced to the AFC Championship Game for the seventh straight season.

Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for an 11-yard touchdown pass with 11:52 remaining to increase the Chiefs' lead to 20-12. Harrison Butker later added a 27-yard field goal to push the lead to 11 with just under three minutes remaining.

The Chiefs - with Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark in attendance - sealed the victory when they blocked a 35-yard field goal attempt by the Texans.

Mahomes completed 16 of 25 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown. Kelce finished with 117 yards and a touchdown on seven catches. Kareem Hunt had 44 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

For Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, it was the 300th win of his career -- as he joined Don Shula (347), Bill Belichick (333) and George Halas (324) as the only coaches in NFL history to reach the milestone.

Kansas City advances to host the winner of the No. 2 Buffalo Bills and No. 3 Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs become the fourth team in league history to reach the conference championship game when seeking a three-peat -- joining the 1976 Pittsburgh Steelers, the 1990 San Francisco 49ers and 1994 Dallas Cowboys.

The Chiefs, with a win next week, would be the first to reach the Super Bowl.

When is the AFC Championship game?

The AFC Championship Game is Sunday, Jan 26.

What time is the AFC Championship game?

The AFC Championship game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the AFC Championship game on?

The AFC Championship game will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

When is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl will be played on Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

