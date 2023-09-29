This Bears season can be summarized in one word: unideal. Maybe even, unexpected?

Chicago's beloved football club is off to a 0-3 start through three weeks of the season. They are far away one of the worst teams in the NFL at this point and their season is just getting started.

Along the brief trail they've gone down this 2023-24 season, they've accomplished some undesirable feats. Here is a list of the most appalling Bears' records and statistics this season.

Longest active losing streak

Count it up. We're at 13.

The Bears currently own the franchise's longest losing streak, dating back to Week 10 of last season. The skid also represents the NFL's longest active losing streak.

Don't worry. The longest losing streak in NFL history is a doosie from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Between 1976-77, the Bucs lost 26 games straight, leading the second-place 2020-21 Jaguars by six games.

25+ points allowed during a losing streak

The Bears have allowed 25 or more points in each of the games they've lost dating back to last season. That's an NFL record for a streak to that degree.

Side note: they haven't scored more than 20 points in a game since Week 11 of last season.

Bears have a 38% chance of earning No. 1 pick

It's only been done eight times between six different teams in history. Can the Bears notch the No. 1 pick for two straight seasons?

They traded the last one to the Carolina Panthers to stock their draft chest and DJ Moore.

Bottom of the sacks leaderboard

Currently, 59 players have more sacks than the Bears. As a team, the Bears have one sack.

David Montgomery has as many touchdowns as the Bears

Yes, you read that right. The former Bears running back put up three touchdowns against the Packers on Thursday, moving his season total up to five touchdowns. That's the same number the Bears have this season.

Maybe the Bears should've re-signed him back after all ...

Touchdowns this season



Chicago Bears: 5

