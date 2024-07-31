With contract extension done, DJ Moore working on convincing Keenan Allen to stay with Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- When wide receiver DJ Moore signed a four-year, $110 million contract extension Tuesday night, he became the fourth key member of the Bears' new-look offense to be locked up for the foreseeable future.

Moore's new deal will keep him in Chicago through 2029. Quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze are in the first year of their four-year rookie contracts, which come with a team option for the fifth year. Tight end Cole Kmet is signed through 2027.

But one piece remains.

Veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen is entering the final year of his contract, and his future with the Bears past 2024 is up in the air.

After signing his extension on Tuesday, Moore immediately got to work convincing Allen to stay for the long haul.

"I was like, man, listen. What’s your number? Let’s get it done," Moore said Wednesday about Allen. "And I mean, I’m going to leave his number out of it. But I think we can get it done."

Allen has played in California since he enrolled in college at Cal. This will be the first season since he left high school that he won't be playing in that state. His family plans to remain in California during the season.

The 32-year-old receiver said he was open to staying in Chicago past this season, but that will depend on what the Bears offer and if it matches the market.

"I’m going to play as long as I can," Allen said in June. "As far as an extension, I’m going to let the play speak for itself, and if they offer me something that I like, we’ll go from there."

With Williams on a rookie contract, the Bears will be able to pay Moore and Allen top dollar for the next few seasons to maximize the contention window they plan to throw open next season.

But that will depend on Allen's asking price, desire to re-up, and if that's how general manager Ryan Poles wants to allocate resources around Williams as the young quarterback begins his rise.

Moore is confident Allen and the Bears can get it done.

