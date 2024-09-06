Will Justin Fields start at QB for the Steelers in Week 1?

It's looking Justin Fields could start in Week 1 for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The former Bears quarterback is slated to be Russell Wilson's backup this season, but with the latter dealing with another calf issue, the Steelers had Fields running QB drills at practice on Friday

An update on the Steelers QBs: https://t.co/HbwXcjT2fK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 6, 2024

According to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, Wilson was also limited in Thursday’s practice due to the calf problem, which is impacting the same muscle that he injured during his initial conditioning test in training camp this summer.

Tomlin told reporters that Wilson would undergo further evaluation, leaving his status for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons in doubt.

The Steelers are expected to announce their final injury report Friday ahead of traveling to Atlanta for the contest.

If Wilson is unable to go, it would likely be Fields under center for Sunday’s game against Atlanta. The Steelers acquired Fields from the Bears in a March trade. The Bears got a sixth-round pick in the deal, but that pick could be upgraded to a fourth-round pick if Fields plays 51% of the Steelers’ snaps this season.

Wilson was named the team’s starting quarterback in late August, and was selected as a captain ahead of the team’s opening game.