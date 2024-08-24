LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- On the surface, Darrell Taylor and the Bears appear to be a match. Head coach Matt Eberflus' defense needs a reliable rotational edge rusher, and the 27-year-old Taylor needs a fresh start after things fizzled out with the Seattle Seahawks.

After missing the 2020 season due to a leg injury, Taylor notched 21.5 sacks and 90 pressures in Seattle over his past three seasons. However, the Tennessee product slid down new head coach Mike Macdonald's depth chart and was in danger of being cut after camp.

The Bears identified Taylor's skillset as one that would fit well in Eberflus' defense and, on Friday, sent Seattle a 2025 sixth-round pick for the edge rusher.

Now back in an even-front defense that asks its edge rushers to play the nine- and five-techniques, the Bears are confident they will raise Taylor's ceiling.

"Really good edge guy," Eberflus said of Taylor on Saturday at Halas Hall. "He's had good sack production. We feel good about that. I think he brings a different skill set than we have out there in terms of the way he rushes. What I like most about him is his motor. He's got a great motor. He finishes. Needs some refinement at the top of the rush, which we'll work on that, but he pursues and does the things, everything that everybody else does in the building that we expect and what we hold guys accountable to.

"We don't bring guys in here that don't like to play hard. It's important that we watch the tape and we have guys that have our DNA to start and then we can take them to the next level once they get here."

That belief is that Taylor will reach the next level now that he can focus on sticking his hand in the dirt and getting after the quarterback.

"Those guys always make good defensive ends in our system," Eberflus said of players transitioning from an odd front outside linebacker to an even front end. "Maybe it’s because we’re not, like I said before, we’re not asking him to play inside mostly or kick him inside and play inside the tight end. We’re mostly playing from a wide position, and those guys will flourish in that system."

Taylor is also excited about his potential to thrive in a simplified role that asks him to do one thing: wreak havoc on the quarterback.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

"I know we're a 4-3 defense, and I'm excited to be moving forward, like going straight all the time," Taylor said. "I'm excited about that part. I get to play forward. Get to put my hands on guys and stuff like that. So I'm excited to be in this defense and just hearing from the guys, there's an opportunity to rush the passer here and I'm excited to do that, too."

The acquisition of Taylor now gives the Bears four edge rushers who are locks to make the 53-man roster in Taylor, Montez Sweat, DeMarcus Walker, and rookie Austin Booker. Eberflus also mentioned third-year end Dominque Robinson as someone who could be relied on in a rotational role as the Bears look to ride the hot hand at end.

With Taylor now in the fold, Eberflus and the Bears feel more comfortable finding the right rush combinations on the defensive line.

However, the Bears will need Taylor to learn how his new teammates rush and how he can work next to them, and he needs to do so with haste.

That's something Taylor is prepared to pour himself into as he looks to make an immediate impact for a team in need of guys who can win one-on-ones opposite Sweat.

"They're getting a very explosive player. A player that's gonna be relentless," Taylor said.

"I’m definitely excited to get the opportunity to play here," Taylor said later. "[Sweat has] done a lot of good things in this league. He’s made his mark and continues to make his mark. So I’m excited to get to rush opposite him. Race to the quarterback. That’s what it’s all about."

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.