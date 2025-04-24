The Chicago Bears have addressed many needs in the offseason, but they’ll have a chance to take a big swing in the NFL Draft Thursday.

The Bears currently have the No. 10 pick, and they also have a new head coach in Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator in Dennis Allen that could both make compelling cases to select a player on either side of the ball.

It’s largely assumed the Bears will try to upgrade at running back, tight end, offensive line and defensive line in this year’s draft, and there could be options at all four spots available in that No. 10 spot.

Here’s a rundown of where analysts are seeing the Bears looking as the first round looms.

Chad Reuter, NFL Network Draft Analyst

Will Campbell, Offensive Tackle, LSU

Reuter praised Campbell’s pass-protection skills and his ability to push around defensive players in the run game, saying the Bears shouldn’t ignore those skills despite concerns over Campbell’s arm length.

Peter Schrager, ESPN

Kelvin Banks Jr, Offensive Tackle, Texas

Schrager has the Bears trading down four spots to No. 14 in a swap with the Indianapolis Colts. He says Banks has “better tape” than Armand Membou out of Missouri, and that he could be the top tackle in the class.

Matt Miller, ESPN

Colston Loveland, Tight End, Michigan

Multiple reporters have floated the idea of taking Loveland at No. 10, and Miller joined that chorus. He said Loveland could be head coach Ben Johnson’s “Sam LaPorta,” and that he has the Michigan tight end as the top one in this year’s class, even ahead of Penn State’s Tyler Warren.

Mel Kiper, ESPN

Tyler Warren, Tight End, Penn State

Kiper has Warren as the top tight end in the class, and has the Bears making that selection at No. 10, citing his flexibility and ability to operate out of any spot on the route tree in the passing game.

Pete Prisco, CBS

Colston Loveland, Tight End, Michigan

Prisco said that Loveland is better than Warren in terms of catching passes, and that he would be an ideal complement for Cole Kmet in the passing game.

Connor Rogers, NBC Sports

Ashton Jeanty, Running Back, Boise State

Most mock drafts have Jeanty gone by this point in the process, but Rogers has the Bears making this pick at No. 10, calling him a “one-man game wrecker.”

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Tyler Warren, Tight End, Penn State

While he says a defensive lineman like Mykel Williams could be an attractive option, he says Warren could be a key piece in “unlocking” Johnson’s offense in Chicago.

Danny Kelly, The Ringer

Kelvin Banks Jr., Offensive Tackle, Texas

Kelly says Banks could be the Bears’ long-term answer at left tackle, but said he could also fill in at guard if the Bears don’t want to rush him into the mix.