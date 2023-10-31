The Bears upgraded their defensive line by trading for Montez Sweat on Tuesday. The team’s pass rush has been lacking for a season and a half, and adding Sweat should help the unit generate pressure on opposing QBs.

If you’re looking for the basics on who Sweat is before getting deep into the details, you’ve come to the right place. Here are the nuts and bolts you need to know about the newest Bears player.

WHAT POSITION DOES MONTEZ SWEAT PLAY?

Defensive end

WHAT IS MONTEZ SWEAT’S HEIGHT?

6’6”

WHAT IS MONTEZ SWEAT’S WEIGHT?

262 lbs

HOW OLD IS MONTEZ SWEAT?

27

WHEN WAS MONTEZ SWEAT DRAFTED?

The Commanders selected Sweat in the first round of the 2019 draft.

WHAT ARE MONTEZ SWEAT’S STATS?

Sweat has played in 67 games and started in each of those games. He has 197 tackles, 35.5 sacks, 47 TFLs, 85 QB hits, nine forced fumbles, 11 passes defended and one interception in his career.

