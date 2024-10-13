Where are the Bears playing today? Here's when, where to watch the game

The Chicago Bears are competing overseas for just the third time in their history on Sunday, battling the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

The Bears, winners of two consecutive games, will try to make it three in a row when they face Jacksonville in their final game before a Week 7 bye week.

Here’s what to know about the team’s journey abroad.

Where is the game being played?

For the second time, the Bears will take the field at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, home of the English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

The Bears previously played at the stadium in 2019, losing to the Raiders in a tightly-played contest.

The Bears’ other London game was played at Wembley Stadium in 2011, where they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their first-ever game overseas.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium opened in 2019, with a seating capacity of just under 63,000 fans. According to the Premier League, it is the third-largest soccer stadium in England and the largest in London.

In fact, the Bears played the first NFL game in the new stadium in 2019.

What time is the game?

Kickoff between the Bears and Jaguars is set for 8:30 a.m. CT.

What channel will the game air on?

The game will air on NFL Network, and will also be available to stream on the NFL app.