When is the NFL trade deadline? Here's what to know as deals fly

The NFL has a reputation for not seeing a lot of blockbuster in-season trades, but this year has been an exception as deals are already flying around the league.

With less than three weeks to go until the deadline, multiple star players have changed addresses in recent days.

Here’s when the deadline looms, and what deals have already been made.

When is the NFL trade deadline?

According to the league, the trade deadline will fall on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. Central Standard Time. All trades must be submitted to the league office by that date.

What trades have already been made?

The Houston Texans sent running back Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings, along with a conditional seventh-round pick, in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

A big blockbuster also occurred in recent days when the Las Vegas Raiders shipped wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets in exchange for a conditional third-round pick.

The Buffalo Bills also got in on the action, acquiring wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a third-round pick.

Finally, the Seattle Seahawks acquired defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris in a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Will the Bears be involved?

It would seem unlikely that the Chicago Bears will be super active at the deadline. According to OverTheCap, the Bears only have $6.6 million in cap space available, meaning they would have to get creative in order to get any big trades across the finish line.

The team is currently on a bye, and will have two more games ahead of the deadline, with road tilts scheduled against the Washington Commanders (Oct. 27) and the Arizona Cardinals (Nov. 3).

How can I keep track of all the moves?

The NFL maintains a running list of all transactions, including trades, which can be found on its website and mobile app.