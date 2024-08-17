CHICAGO -- Through one-and-half quarters Saturday at Soldier Field, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and the first-team offense were stuck spinning their wheels against the Cincinnati Bengals second-team defense.

Things were clunky, disjointed, and rickety. Passes were dropped, assignments missed, and protection was spotty.

But Williams rectified all that with a brilliant series of moments to end the first half of the Bears' 27-3 win over the Bengals. Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent finished off the Bengals with two touchdown passes to Dante Pettis in the second half.

Williams' stat line -- 6-for-13 for 75 yards and a 7-yard rushing touchdown -- won't jump off the page. But three plays that ended Williams' day -- and perhaps his preseason -- were yet another signal of the bright future that awaits the Bears.

Here's what we learned in the Bears' 27-3 win vs. the Bengals at Soldier Field:

The ascension is coming

Williams started his second career preseason game slowly.

Through three-plus drives, Williams' two most notable plays were a throwaway that resulted in an intentional grounding flag and a 43-yard pass interference penalty that came on a deep throw to Tyler Scott that fell incomplete.

But Williams turned what was a disappointing day into a positive on his final drive.

On second-and-10 from the Bengals' 48-yard line, Williams evaded pressure to the left and threw a strike off his backfoot to Rome Odunze for a gain of 45 down the left sideline.

Williams then froze a rusher to buy time before ripping a dart to Odunze in the end zone for what should have been his first career (unofficial) touchdown. However, the rookie wide receiver was out of bounds when he caught the ball.

While the play resulted in an incomplete pass, Williams' should-have-been touchdown strike to Odunze was a play worth remembering.

The rookie quarterback erased that mistake two plays later when he escaped the rush, exited the pocket to the left, and waltzed into the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown score.

Williams still has some kinks to work out. He and the Bears will ride the rookie quarterback roller coaster all season. There will be highs and lows.

But Williams' ascension is coming. All that should be needed is a little time.

The O-line issues

The Bears' potential starting offensive line took the field for the first time this preseason Saturday, and the results were subpar.

Williams faced a fair amount of pressure from the Bengals' backup defensive line. Right guard Nate Davis gave up a sack, left tackle Braxton Jones struggled at times, and left guard Teven Jenkins had a false start.

It wasn't an awful day for the Bears' starting offensive line, but it's clear they still have some gelling to do as they search for their "best five' ahead of Week 1.

Kyler's ready

After two-plus weeks on the shelf, third-year slot cornerback Kyler Gordon returned to practice this week. He showed no signs of rust on Saturday.

Gordon notched four tackles, two for loss, and a sack in just over a quarter of play Saturday.

The nickel back's best moment came when he came on a slot blitz and blasted Bengals quarterback Logan Woodside.

The Bears' defense has looked game-ready for most of camp, but Gordon, Jaquan Brisker, Tyrique Stevenson, and Montez Sweat have all missed time with soft-tissue injuries. Gordon, Stevenson, and Sweat are now back. The hope is that Brisker will be ready to go soon.

On Saturday, the Bears' defense swarmed a Bengals team that didn't play its starters. They notched three takeaways. Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga and cornerback Terell Smith notched interceptions, while defensive Daniel Hardy forced a fumble that Keith Randolph Jr. recovered.

But Gordon was the story on that side of the ball.

The Bears' defense has dreams of becoming an elite unit this fall. Gordon's continued rise is a big part of that hope.

On Saturday, Gordon looked ready to deliver on his part this season.

