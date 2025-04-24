After months of waiting, the 2025 NFL Draft will finally kickoff on Thursday night, and there’s plenty of drama around the show.

There hasn’t been a single trade made within the first round, setting the stage for plenty of fireworks as the 32 NFL teams make their selections at the annual event.

Miami quarterback Cam Ward, Colorado dual-threat star Travis Hunter and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter are expected to be among the first players taken, but a ton of intrigue exists as to how the rest of the draft will unfold.

Here’s everything you need to know about the draft.

What time is the NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Central time on Thursday night.

Where is the NFL Draft taking place?

This year’s host of the NFL Draft will be the Green Bay Packers, with the show taking place in the areas around Lambeau Field and the Titledown district in the historic community.

This marks the first time the Packers have hosted the NFL Draft.

Where to watch the NFL Draft

All seven rounds of this year’s NFL Draft will be simulcast on ESPN and on the NFL Network, with the draft getting underway on Thursday.

Live streaming will also be available through NFL+ and Disney+, the league said.

Who has the No. 1 pick in the draft?

The top selection in the draft belongs to the Tennessee Titans, who earned that distinction with a 3-14 record during the 2024 NFL season.

It marks the third time the Titans’ franchise has had the top pick, and is the first time they’ve had it since moving to Tennessee.

It is expected the Titans will select Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

The Cleveland Browns hold the second pick, followed by the New York Giants, New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars.

You can find the full first round order on the NFL’s website.

Where do the Bears pick?

The Bears currently hold the No. 10 pick in the draft, though there has been plenty of speculation over whether they would move up or down in the draft order on Thursday night.

As things stand, there have been zero trades made involving first round picks, but that could change quickly as the process unfolds.

Here is a full list of the Bears' picks this year.

When will the final six rounds take place?

The second and third rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft will take place on Friday night in Green Bay, with coverage beginning at 6 p.m. Central time.

The final four rounds will take place Saturday, with the first pick set to be made at 11 a.m.