Hard Knocks

What time is ‘Hard Knocks' on? How to watch Bears season premiere

What to know to get ready for tonight's debut of the NFL training camp show

By Alex Shapiro

NBC Universal, Inc.

The wait is over. The Bears season of “Hard Knocks” debuts at 8 p.m. on Tuesday and fans will finally get a behind the scenes look at training camp and the preseason.

Not sure how to catch all the action, or want to know exactly where you can find the show? We’ve got you covered.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Here are some key things to note for the upcoming season of “Hard Knocks” with the Bears:

WHEN DOES “HARD KNOCKS” START?

The Bears’ season of “Hard Knocks” premieres on HBO and Max on Aug. 6 at 8 p.m.

WHAT IS "HARD KNOCKS?"

"Hard Knocks" is a show co-produced by HBO and NFL Films that follows a team through the summer. They will track both stars and up-and-coming players, plus coaches and other staff members. The show gives fans an inside look to training camp practices and meetings, and even to some of the players' personal lives.

Chicago Bears

Hard Knocks 2 hours ago

Matt Eberflus gets QB advice from legendary coach in new ‘Hard Knocks' teaser

Jaylon Johnson Aug 4

Jaylon Johnson goes off after NFL Top 100 list omission

HOW MANY EPISODES OF “HARD KNOCKS” WILL THERE BE?

There are five hour-long episodes of “Hard Knocks” that will follow the team in training camp and through the preseason. New episodes debut every Tuesday.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

HOW MANY TIMES HAVE THE BEARS BEEN ON “HARD KNOCKS?”

This is the first time that the Bears will appear on “Hard Knocks” since the show started in 2001.

Want to delve deeper into the show? We interviewed NFL Films Senior Director and Supervising Producer Shannon Furman on a recent episode of the “Under Center” podcast. You can watch the full episode here, or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Hard Knocks
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us