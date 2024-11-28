The Chicago Bears are hoping for a festive holiday on Thanksgiving as they take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

The Bears aren’t in their best form having lost five games in a row, but they have had a history of success against Detroit on Thanksgiving, so they’re hoping that history repeats itself when the teams battle in the Motor City.

As for Detroit, they currently sit at 10-1 on the season, tied for the best record in the NFL, and they will aim to keep their winning ways going against a Chicago team that hasn’t won since mid-October.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

What time do the Bears and Lions play on Thanksgiving?

The Bears and Lions will kick off the Thursday slate of games at Ford Field at 11:30 a.m. Central time. The game will air on CBS and Paramount-Plus.

Why do the Lions always play on Thanksgiving?

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Lions’ games on Thanksgiving were the idea of George Richards, who bought the team when they were the Portsmouth Spartans and moved them to Detroit.

He initiated the team’s Thanksgiving games in their first season, and they have played on the holiday largely interrupted since.

What are the teams’ records on Thanksgiving?

Despite their recent success, the Lions have struggled in recent years on Thanksgiving, losing seven consecutive games dating back to 2017. Three of those losses have come against the Bears, most recently in the 2021 season.

Thursday will mark the 20th time the Bears and Lions have played each other on Thanksgiving, the second-most of any matchup in the league. The Bears hold the advantage at 11-8 in the all-time series.

According to NBC Sports, the Lions have an all-time record of 37-45-2 on Thanksgiving, while the Bears are 20-15-2 on the holiday.

Are there other Thanksgiving games?

There are two other games on Thursday, with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the New York Giants in Arlington at 3:30 p.m. That game will air on Fox.

The nightcap will air on NBC, as the Green Bay Packers host the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field. That game will kick off at 7:20 p.m.