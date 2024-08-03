WATCH: Steve ‘Mongo' McMichael's wife Misty unveils Hall of Fame gold jacket

Bears Hall of Famer Steve "Mongo" McMichael accepted his gold jacket on behalf of his wife, Misty, on Friday night during the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony.

Check out the moment Mongo's wife unveils his gold threads.

On behalf of Steve McMichael, his wife, Misty, unboxes his Gold Jacket for the very first time!



She received this @HaggarCo Gold Jacket from @NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Hall of Fame President Jim Porter.#PFHOF24 pic.twitter.com/KHklSMDyri — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 3, 2024

McMichael was not able to travel to Canton, Ohio for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction ceremony due to complications of ALS, a family spokesperson said in a statement in early June.

"Steve McMichael will not be able to travel to Canton, Ohio for his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction due to complications of ALS he has so valiantly fought the last three years," the spokesperson said. "The Hall of Fame is making plans for presenting his honor at his home. Steve and his family thank you for the fans' ongoing support."

McMichael, 66, has been battling with ALS for three years. He was elected to the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class in February. He was part of this year's Seniors category finalists along with Randy Gradishar and Art Powell.

Each candidate was voted upon individually by the selection committee. The selections for the Hall of Fame were announced at the NFL Honors. McMichael's wife was also present in Las Vegas to accept his selection.

The 50-person selection committee narrowed the Senior finalists down from a group of 12 seniors, who will remain under consideration for next year's class of inductees. Each Senior finalist needed at least 80% approval voting to be inducted. Mongo got the votes.

Former Bears Devin Hester and Julius Peppers were elected to the Hall of Fame as part of the Modern Era player group. They helped increase the Bears' number of Hall of Famers to 39, which led the league even before the trio was elected to Canton.

