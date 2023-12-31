Kyler Gordon

WATCH: Kyler Gordon does acrobatic, Spiderman flip in the endzone after interception

Check out the Bears cornerback showing off his acrobatics on Sunday

By Ryan Taylor

Kyler Gordon is quite the athlete.

It's well-documented that Gordon has a wide array of athletic experiences under his belt i.e. ballet, competitive dance, karate, etc. Because of that, he's able to do some eye-opening stuff, including this post-interception celebration he did in the endzone after grabbing an interception on Sunday.

Gordon believes that his versatile skillset makes him a better athlete.

“Honestly it just takes a lot of consistency, a lot of dedication,” Gordon said in April 2022. “Not only do you go there and do the practicing and all that, but as far as going home and stretching and being that flexible and having that core strength and how strict, honestly, a lot of teachers are in how they want you to perfect your craft and whatever choreography that may be.

“I just remember going through it. It's tough. They just demand perfection. I got a little bit of that in me, too, just trying to do what I do and perfect my craft.”

Gordon recorded an interception against Desmond Ridder on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. The interception was his second of the season. The Bears recorded four interceptions on Sunday against the Falcons; Tyrique Stevenson put his name on two of them.

