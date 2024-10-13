Watch: Keenan Allen, Bears have tea party celebration in London

The Chicago Bears were quite pleased to be in London for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Keenan Allen provided a perfect celebration of the day.

Allen caught his first touchdown as a member of the Bears during the game, and he brought his teammates together for the most British of celebrations: a tea party.

It's a tea party in the end zone 🤣🫖



(via @ChicagoBears)pic.twitter.com/o9X6J32dAO — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 13, 2024

Allen would end up catching a second touchdown pass during the game, with the Bears cruising to victory in style.

After the game, Allen told reporters that the “tea party” celebration had been running back D’Andre Swift’s idea, and that whichever player scored it would have to initiate the fun.

The Bears had plenty to celebrate in Sunday’s game, with Caleb Williams throwing for four touchdowns as they cruised to a 35-16 triumph. They are now 4-2 heading into their bye week, with the Washington Commanders, and No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels, looming in Week 8.