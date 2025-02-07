Virginia McCaskey's charity work remembered after her death

Virginia McCaskey, matriarch of her family and owner of the Chicago Bears passed away at 102 years old Thursday.

While she will be remembered for her strength and leadership, she is also being honored for her dedication to lending a helping hand to those in need.

The 'Bears Care' organization has donated more than $29 million to organizations fighting cancer since its founding, serving Chicago youth, education and much more.

Most recently, Bears Care donated to cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy at Advocate Health Care in October. The group's gala also benefits research for breast and ovarian cancer.

A North Lawndale non-profit says it will also be grateful to McCaskey for her relentless partnership and care for the community.

"The McCaskey’s and Bears have been joining us at the Firehouse since 2015, but overall in Lawndale since the 70’s," said Pastor Philip Jackson, founder and CEO of the Firehouse Community Arts Center. "They have put basketball floors down at Lawndale Community Christian Church, they offer support to organizations, they are just champions for our cause."

The Firehouse Community Arts Center works to interrupt cycles of violence through art and faith. Bears Care partnered with the center for the past 10 years, packing food and providing other assistance for North Lawndale youth impacted by the program.

"The impact of that level of concern, care and intentionality is not often times found with organizations like ours," Jackson told NBC 5. "It's just that relentless care, it helps us know we’re not alone in this work.”

Learn more about Bears Care on its website.