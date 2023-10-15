Tyson Bagent's first NFL drive was not ideal

The undrafted, Division-II rookie, Tyson Bagent, got a shot at his first NFL drive on Sunday.

It didn't go well.

The Bears backup quarterback completed a quick pass to Velus Jones Jr. to start the drive. But on the ensuing play, he was strip-sacked for a fumble that was returned to the house by Jordan Hicks.

Bagent dutifully entered the game for Justin Fields, who left the game with an apparent hand injury. Fields is officially out for the rest of the game.

His stat line, as of this writing, is 58 passing yards, 46 rushing yards and one interception. He completed 6-of-10 passes and was sacked four times for 18 yards before leaving the game.

