Tyrique Stevenson won't start for Bears after Hail Mary disaster

One week after his involvement in a Hail Mary loss to the Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson will not start against Arizona Sunday.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Stevenson will still be active for the game, but he will not start the contest as head coach Matt Eberflus assesses him a “one-week demotion” for his actions during that fateful play in last week’s game.

Stevenson was on the field when Jayden Daniels hit Noah Brown for a game-winning 52-yard touchdown reception to beat the Bears last weekend. Stevenson was shown on video gesturing toward the crowd as the play got underway, and he eventually ran over to the landing spot for the Hail Mary pass, tipping the ball to Brown to give Washington the victory.

According to Eberflus, Stevenson was responsible for covering Brown on the play, and as a result he will not start this week’s contest, instead rotating in with cornerback Terell Smith, per Rapoport’s report.

Stevenson made several public apologies for the play, including one on social media.

“To Chicago and teammates my apologies for lack of awareness and focus …. The game ain’t over until zeros hit the clock. Can’t take anything for granted. Notes taken, improvement will happen,” he said.

Stevenson also apologized to his Bears teammates in-person during meetings on Monday, saying he had “let the moment get too big” and he had been celebrating prematurely with Bears fans, rather than taunting Commanders fans as some initial reports had indicated.

The Bears will hope to rebound as a team from the unfortunate play, taking on the Arizona Cardinals at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.