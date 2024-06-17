Two Bears starters to challenge Packers players in celebrity cornhole tournament

A couple of Bears teammates will renew the Packers rivalry a little early this year, but it won’t be on the gridiron. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and left tackle Braxton Jones will take on Packers running back A.J. Dillon and corner Carrington Valentine in a celebrity cornhole tournament on Saturday night in Milwaukee.

The Bears and Packers players will each be paired with a professional cornhole player in the American Cornhole League Superhole Series V, the fifth iteration of the celebrity cornhole championship. The tournament in Milwaukee is one of four qualifiers for the championship round in early 2025. Saints quarterback Derek Carr, Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, Texans DT Tim Settle Jr. and Raiders running Alexander Mattison have already qualified for the championship round.

The other NFL players on the boards on Saturday are Falcons RBs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, Giants CB Cor'Dale Flott and Giants safety Jason Pinnock.

If you want to watch the bean bag bout in person, tickets are free for general admission. Fans can also buy tickets to a party deck area for $20 to stand or $30 for a seat. VIP tables with a “courtside” view also go for $100 for four seats. If you can’t make it to Milwaukee, the tournament will also be broadcast on ESPN2 starting at 7 p.m.

Past Superhole champions include Shemar Moore and two-time winner Doug Flutie.

