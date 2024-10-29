Tim Walz takes dig at Chicago Bears during Wisconsin campaign speech

Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Chicago Bears while speaking at a campaign address in Wisconsin Monday.

"We're leaving it all on the field, unlike the Bears I might add," Walz told the crowd of supporters in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

The comment came one day after the Bears brutally lost what would have been an impressive comeback victory against the Commanders Sunday -- all thanks to a botched attempt to defend a last-minute Hail Mary from Washington.

Walz's shot at the Bears isn't surprising, given that he is a former football coach himself, and a Minnesota Vikings fan. Not to mention he was addressing Wisconsin voters, where Packers fans have a long-held rivalry with Chicago.

The Bears became the talk of the football world Sunday after their almost-exciting win suddenly became a heartbreaking loss.

Former head coach of the Chicago Bears Dave Wannstedt recaps what happened at last night's heartbreaking game against the Commanders.

A Hail Mary isn't unheard of in football, but decisions made by the Bears in both the lead-up and during the play left many, including Walz it appears, questioning.

"That play, the Hail Mary play, is ... that's something that you work on once a week, from minicamp all the way through training camp. It's not a new play," former Bears coach Dave Wannstedt said on NBC Chicago Monday morning.

He called the moment "a complete bust right across the board."

In the now-infamous play, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels scrambled for several seconds before heaving the ball from the Commanders 35-yard line. It was deflected about 3 yards short of the goal line and fell into the arms of Noah Brown, who was standing alone in the end zone.