Three things to watch for in Bears' Hall of Fame Game preseason opener vs. Texans

Caleb Williams will be on the sideline in sweatpants along with the rest of the starters Thursday night when the Bears kick off their 2024 preseason slate in the Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans in Canton, Ohio.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus announced Tuesday that backup quarterback Tyson Bagent would start and that the majority of the action will involve guys either on the roster fringe or the outside looking in.

While Williams' preseason debut will have to wait another week, there still are a few things worth watching for Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

New kickoff rule

Eyes around the NFL will be glued to the television Thursday night to see how the Bears and Texans navigate the NFL's new kickoff rules, which were adopted this offseason.

Here's a brief overview of the new rules:

Ten members of the kickoff team will line up at the receiving team's 40-yard line, while nine or 10 players on the return team will line up in the "setup zone" between their 30 and 35-yard lines. The receiving team can have one or two returners between the 20-yard line and the end zone, known as the landing zone. Only the kicker and returner can move while the ball is in the air. Everyone else must wait until the ball lands to start moving. If the ball lands or is fielded before the 20-yard line, it is placed at the 40. A touchback now starts at the 30.

Since the NFL announced the rule change, teams have been scrambling to understand their new kickoff reality.

Will they have to look for a different type of personnel on the kickoff team?

How many returners should be on the field?

Will this lead to more kickoff return touchdowns?

What's the ideal kick trajectory?

Thursday's game will be the first time seeing the new rules in action, and everyone is curious about what it will look like.

Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower has been experimenting with all body types on the kickoff teams to try and find an edge. Hightower does believe that the new kickoff rule will be an advantage for the Bears in the return game due to Velus Jones Jr.'s size, speed, and strength.

"I just think with a player with his size — 6 foot, 200-plus pounds — that can run a 4.31, they don’t make guys like that every day, with that type of speed and that type of size," Hightower said. "Him having the ball in his hand 4-5 more times a game gives him a chance to bring some excitement and some really good field position, we’re hoping, for Caleb, for whoever the returner is back there. The shorter fields we can give Caleb, the better chance we have to win games because of field position."

"Tremendously," Jones said when asked if it gives him an edge due to his skill. "It definitely changed the game, real excited. It definitely adds value to my game. I got speed, physical, I have size. It's tough already to bring me down, but giving me a head start?

"It's going to be way easier for us to get in great field position and definitely more kickoff returns for touchdowns for the Chicago Bears."

Will the rookie flash?

While Williams and fellow rookie Rome Odunze won't suit Thursday, fifth-round pick Austin Booker should see a decent chunk of game time in Canton.

The 21-year-old has flashed in padded practices, and the Bears, who are still looking for reliable pass-rush support opposite Montez Sweat, are eager to see how Booker's quick growth translates to real action.

"I want to see him hit the quarterback, period," defensive coordinator Eric Washington said of Booker on Wednesday. I want to see him hit the quarterback. I want to see him use his speed and everything that he's been working on that's been poured into him so far, the investment that he's made. I want to see him put himself in position to hit the quarterback and take the ball away from him."

The Bears have been pleased with Booker's early leaps since OTAs. Booker is currently behind Sweat, DeMarcus Walker, and Jacob Martin in the rotation, but a preseason filled with impact plays could help change the outlook for a Bears' defensive line that is of the weak points on a revamped roster.

"I feel like I still can compete at this level," Booker said. "I'm at the same level as all the other guys or better. Just getting in and showing I belong and showing I can dominate at the highest level is a big thing. I think I've shown that at this camp."

Does an unknown flash?

General manager Ryan Poles has said it will be "hard to make" the Bears' roster this season.

After two offseasons of reconstructing the roster, the Bears have very few open spots for an unknown player to rise through camp and make the roster.

Bagent was the big riser during last year's preseason slate. The undrafted rookie quarterback from Division II Shepherd University opened camp as the fourth quarterback on the depth chart but passed Nathan Peterman and P.J. Walker thanks to a sterling camp and preseason.

Thursday night's game is a great opportunity for someone to jump onto the roster fringe.

Undrafted free agent cornerback Reddy Steward has had a nice camp. Steward has gotten some work with the first-team defense as the Bears cycle through slot corners while Kyler Gordon remains sidelined with tightness. Steward picked off Williams during 7-on-7 work and has at least put himself in the conversation for a practice squad spot. The Bears are incredibly deep at corner, so it will be hard for Steward to jump the likes of Greg Stroman Jr., Jaylon Jones, and/or Josh Blackwell to make the 53.

But a good preseason should see him get a spot on the practice squad.

Wide receiver Collin Johnson, wide receiver John Jackson, defensive tackle Byron Cowart, defensive end Daniel Hardy, and offensive lineman Bill Murray are also among the names worth watching Thursday night.

