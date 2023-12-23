There is “chatter” about Bears, others trading picks for head coach Mike Tomlin: report

After this season, the Chicago Bears may be in the market for a new head coach.

There are known candidates. Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Washington Commanders Eric Bieniemy, and even University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, should he choose to pursue a second stint in the NFL.

But The Athletic's Dianna Russini indicated the Bears could be in the trade market for a head coach.

"[Mike] Tomlin’s contract expires in 2024, and it’s well known the Steelers organization won’t engage in extension talks with players or coaches during the season," Russini recently wrote. "So we wait and see. There has been chatter that perhaps the Steelers would consider trading Tomlin to Washington, Chicago or even Carolina to get back some picks."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

That would be quite the revelation.

Matt Eberflus, the current head coach for the Bears, hasn't lived up to expectations this season. Several events this season have pointed to Eberflus' murky future for the Bears. For example, defensive coordinator Alan Williams' untimely departure, the failed Chase Claypool experiment and the firing of running backs coach David Walker.

Not to mention, Justin Fields' lack of development at quarterback. Eberflus and his staff shoulder as much responsibility in those hindrances as Fields does. The Bears are 5-9 and carry brutal losses, including three blown fourth-quarter double-digit leads this season.

If Eberflus was relieved of his duties by the Bears, it wouldn't be a surprise. Whether or not the Bears keep or release him, it'll be a significant decision either way.

Let's address the peculiar part of this report. How often do head coaches get traded?

It's not common, but it's also not uncommon. The latest of the eight well-known coaching trades in NFL history happened last offseason. To release his contract from the New Orleans Saints, the Denver Broncos traded a first- and third-round pick to acquire Sean Payton.

Three years prior, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sent a sixth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for Bruce Arians. The first, and arguably one of the most notorious trades, happened in 1970 when the Miami Dolphins traded a first-round pick to the Baltimore Colts for Don Shula.

Certainly, the Bears can afford to cough up draft capital for Tomlin. They have 21 draft picks over the next three seasons. They have six in 2024, eight in 2025 and seven in 2026. For Tomlin's services, trading picks to the Steelers is arguably a worthwhile investment.

Tomlin, 51, has been the head coach of the Steelers since 2007. Since then, he's brought the Steelers to the playoffs 10 times and the Super Bowl twice, winning once in 2008. What's more impressive, Tomlin has never coached a losing season with the Steelers. They've finished with a winning record every season under his leadership.

Over that same time frame, the Bears have gone to the playoffs three times, losing in the Wild Card twice and once in the NFC championship in 2010. They've recorded just four winning records over those 17 seasons. They've had five different head coaches during that time, too.

The idea of Tomlin coming to Chicago should make Bears fans giddy. But, as of this writing, it's not a likely outcome, according to Russini's report.

"I will continue to share with you that based on my conversations, there still is a good chance Tomlin is the Steelers’ head coach in 2024," Russini wrote.

To even seriously consider Tomlin, the Bears first must have to decide to fire Eberflus. Are they ready to move on to another head coach two years after they hired the last one?

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.