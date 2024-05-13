The Chicago Bears' 2024 schedule will be released this week, NFL confirms

The NFL has officially announced 2024 season schedules will be released this week, capping off days of rumors surrounding the calendar reveal for teams, including the Chicago Bears.
The schedule drop is slated to take place at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday.
Teams initially expected the release would happen last Thursday, but it appeared those plans were delayed.
Last year, the teams announced their schedules on May 11. That year, the Bears mimicked "The Bear," the Hulu comedy/drama cooking show, to replicate their schedule release video.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported the 2024 season will start with a Chiefs vs. Ravens rematch of the AFC title game on Sept. 5.
Chicago Bears
For now, remember fans can view the opponents the Bears will face in 2024.
Here's who they will face:
- Two games each NFC North opponent: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings
- NFC West: vs. Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks / at Arizona Cardinals, at SF 49ers
- AFC South: vs. Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars / at Houston Texans, at Indianapolis Colts
- NFC South: vs Carolina Panthers
- AFC East: vs New England Patriots
- NFC East: at Washington Commanders