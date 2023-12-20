Teven Jenkins is still in the concussion protocol. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus shared the update on the left guard’s status ahead of Wednesday’s practice.

Jenkins hurt himself near the end of the first half and did not return to the game. Cody Whitehair took over and finished the game at left guard. If Jenkins does not clear the protocol in time to play the Cardinals on Christmas Eve, Whitehair figures to return to the starting lineup in Jenkins’ spot.

According to PFF, Whitehair surrendered three pressures in 31 opportunities against the Browns. Jenkins gave up no pressures in 14 opportunities.

